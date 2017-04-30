29 year-old found murdered in Jeffreys Bay

The body of 29 year-old Zane Howard, was found with multiple head wounds yesterday morning by a community member in Jeffreys Bay.

Three suspects were arrested this morning, 30 April, at 11.30, in connection with the murder the previous day.

The motive was robbery, SAP Jeffreys Bay said, as cash had been taken from the deceased. The body was discovered at 7.05 am on 28 April behind the buildings of Beach Front and Joshua Project, Pellsrus.

SAP detectives worked non-stop in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, aged 19 – 26, at 11:30 in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Pellsrus. The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates court on 2 May on a charge of murder.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the detectives for their efficient efforts and the swift arrests of the suspects.

