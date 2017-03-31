A third elderly couple attacked in Jeffreys Bay

An elderly couple was threatened by three men armed with knives in their retirement village early this morning, 31 March.

This is the third attack on an elderly couple in the same retirement village in the town.

The suspects threatened the couple with the knives and pushed them to the ground. They then searched the house and took off on foot with two laptops, a camera, an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and a television set. It is alleged the suspects gained entrance through an open door and overpowered a 68-year-old woman sitting in the living room. The woman shouted and her husband came from the bedroom to assist his wife.

The local SAPS were notified and detectives are following up on all possible leads and investigating a case of house robbery.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander says it has established a task team to give immediate attention to the latest attack on the couple in the retirement village.

The SAPS also requests all second-hand dealers and businesses to be aware of anyone suspicious who tries to sell items such as jewellery, cellphones or electronic equipment and to report it immediately to the local police station.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, condemns these attacks on the elderly. He says he has set up a task team that will investigate this case and other similar cases with the intent to apprehend these culprits as soon as possible. All efforts will be concentrated to ensure a positive outcome for the victims involved. This and other related cases will receive the highest attention.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Jeffreys Bay SAPS at 042 200 6800.

Edited by Sty Francis Chronicle

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related