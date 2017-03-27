Elderly JBay couple held up at knife point
An elderly Jeffreys Bay couple, in their 70s, was threatened with knives by two men who escaped on foot with jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and a TV set.
It is alleged the suspects climbed through an open window and overpowered the elderly couple, while they were sleeping .
The Jeffreys Bay SAPS is looking for the men, who gained entrance into a retirement village in Wonderboom Crescent, Jeffreys Bay at 2 am this morning. 27 March. The couple alerted their neighbours, who in turn alerted the police immediately. Detectives are following up on various leads. The SAPS requests second-hand dealers and businesses to be aware of any suspicious persons trying to sell jewellery, cellphones or electronic equipment and to report this activity immediately to the local police station. They remind people that buying stolen goods is a crime.
The SAPS also requests that all windows be fitted with durable burglar bars to prevent suspects from entering their houses. The Jeffreys Bay SAPS is investigating a case of house robbery.
Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “Crimes committed against the elderly is a priority for the SAPS, which will do everything in its power to apprehend the suspects.
“We are following up on all possible leads and we will consult with the security companies in our area, to be more visible and increase their patrols at the complex”. The local police will also increase patrols and visibility in the area.
Anyone who can assist with information that leads to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Eunice Potgieter at 042 200 6600, Jeffreys Bay SAPS: 042 2006800, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Edited by St Franicis Chronic;e