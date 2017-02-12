St Francis Chronicle February 2017 print edition is now online

The February 2017 print edition of St Francis Chronicle is now available online for our readers countrywide in South Africa, for those in Southern Africa and for those across the globe.

Click on the relevant pages to read the entire page:

p1   p2   p3   p4   p5   p6-7   p8   p9   p10   p11   p12

For those readers with mobile devices we have a mobile friendly edition, courtesy of Issu.com here:

https://issuu.com/stfrancischronicle

Also find us and \Like’ us on Facebook to keep up with the latest news posted her: Visit St Francis Chronicle Newspaper and follow us  by liking this page.

https://business.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/?business_id=246889945750543

