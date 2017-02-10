NSRI St Francis Bay evacuates fisherman with suspected appendicitis

NSRI St Francis Bay volunteer duty crew yesterday evacuated a 42 year-old fisherman siuffering from suspected appendicitis aboard a ship 10 nautical miles offshore of St Francis Bay.

Sara Smith, station commander of St Francis Bay NSRI says the local NSRI volunteer duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II following reports of a Cape Town fisherman with a suspected burst appendix on the factory ship.

On arrival at the ship the patient was transferred onto the sea rescue craft and the NSRI crew brought him to Port St Francis, from where an ambulance transported him to hospital in a stable condition.

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related