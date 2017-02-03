85 year-old St Francis Bay man robbed

An 85 year-old St Francis Bay man was tied up and robbed of a cellphone and flat TV screen last night, 2 February at about 10 pm.

The man managed to untie himself and contact the Francis Bay SAPS who are investigating a case of house robbery.

It is alleged that that three suspects entered the house in Tumeric Street, St Francis Bay through an open window. They fled from the scene with their loot.

No arrests as yet, but detectives are following up on all possible leads. Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to contact Detective Captain Johan du Toit at the St Francis Bay police station on 042 2001800