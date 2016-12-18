PE teen drowns at JBay this morning

A 16 year-old teenager from Port Elizabeth drowned at Jeffreys Bay today.

The teen apparently slipped into a hole at Paradise Beach while playing volley ball with friends early this morning and disappeared underwater at the lagoon.

Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, said at 8.46 am, 18 December, volunteer duty crew members were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at the lagoon.

Kouga emergency response was activated and NSRI Jeffreys Bay dispatched its sea rescue vehicle, while EC Government Health EMS, The SA Police Services and Kouga municipal lifeguards were activated.

On arrival six NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue swimmers and two lifeguards formed a sweeping line free-dive search and during the search the body of the teenager was located and recovered.

Paramedics declared the teenager deceased and the body was handed over to Forensic Pathology Services.

NSRI and emergency services conveyed condolences to the family, the mother, father and sister, on the scene and they are being assisted by trauma counsellors.