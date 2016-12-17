Reduce water usage in Kouga – appeal by Kouga Mayor

At the start of the busiest part of the festive season all people in Kouga are being asked to reduce water usage urgently to ensure a continual supply throughout December.

Water supply in upper Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay, is under severe pressure owing to over consumption and all Kouga residents and visitors here on holiday are now urgently asked to reduce water consumption with immediate effect.

The levels of water in dams that supply Kouga with water are falling and all Kouga towns need to reduce water usage says Kouga’s mayor, Elza van Lingen. Everyone’s co-operation is highly appreciated. she says..

Below are December 2016 levels of water at dams (source Nelson Mandela Bay Metro)

The Kouga municipal area that gets its water from the Port Elizabeth Metro, includes the towns of J-Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Oyster Bay, Patensie, Hankey, Loerie and Thornhill.

