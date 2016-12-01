Temporary repairs to St Francis Bay’s beach start

beach-repair2 News Flash!!

The St Francis Bay’s Anne Avenue Beach is getting a temporary facelift  and  its  parking lot is closed  from today at both access points until renovations are over. 

Big trucks of sand have started arriving in the car park and are dumping sand onto the beach as the first stage of rehabilitation to make the  beach more accessible and enjoyable for festive season  visitors.

The contractor, Kouga Plant & Civils’ Phillip Nel, together with Nigel Aitken and other officials were at the beach this morning when these photos were taken,

beach-repair

Property owners are delighted something is at last being done to the beach which has been left badly eroded by the powers that be for most of this year. The Eastern Province has to still grant permission for permanent repairs to be done to the beach.

 

Category : Uncategorized
Tags : ,