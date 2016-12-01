Temporary repairs to St Francis Bay’s beach start

News Flash!!

The St Francis Bay’s Anne Avenue Beach is getting a temporary facelift and its parking lot is closed from today at both access points until renovations are over.

Big trucks of sand have started arriving in the car park and are dumping sand onto the beach as the first stage of rehabilitation to make the beach more accessible and enjoyable for festive season visitors.

The contractor, Kouga Plant & Civils’ Phillip Nel, together with Nigel Aitken and other officials were at the beach this morning when these photos were taken,

Property owners are delighted something is at last being done to the beach which has been left badly eroded by the powers that be for most of this year. The Eastern Province has to still grant permission for permanent repairs to be done to the beach.