Cops high-speed chase to Cradock leads to seizure of +R1-m abalone

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Following a high-speed chase on the Gqeberha-Cradock road, in the Eastern Cape, this week, on 21 August , a suspect was arrested for allegedly being in possession of more than R1-million worth of abalone.

Photos: SAPS



The SAPS says at 9.20 pm on that day off-duty SAPS cookhouse cops followed up on info received of a vehicle travelling on N10 from Gqeberha towards Cradock. This led to the high-speed chase between a Toyota Avanza and police vehicles on the N10 towards Cradock from Cookhouse.



The police blocked off the vehicle about 40kms outside Cradock.

On searching the vehicle, nine bags containing 1253 units of abalone was found hidden under bags and a black plastic. The street value is about R1.390m.



The suspect, aged 35, was arrested and detained under the terms of the Marine Living Resource Act , namely possession and transportation of abalone. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.



The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka, applauded the dneed to know we will not hesitate to arrest them if they are found using our roads to transport illegal goods. Last month, two suspects were also arrested with illegal abalone worth R3.8 million. We will continue to tighten our grip on these criminals,” Maj Gen Xawuka said.