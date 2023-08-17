Third consecutive SA Longboarding Championship in JBay next week

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The Spar SA Longboarding Champs presented by Ryd will be in Jeffreys Bay from 22-27 August.

Photo: Kody McGregor



Surfers from across the country are expected to participate in this third annual event, sanctioned by Surfing South Africa.

The championships this year will feature an Under 14 Girls division for the first time in South Africa and this has had a most positive as it will encourage future growth in women’s long-boarding.

It is thanks Spar’s title sponsorship and that of sponsor Ryd that the the event will be bigger than previous years and attract many spectators.

One of the longboarders at the helm of the SA long Boarding event is Christy Gilmour, appointed in 2022. “We’re looking forward to crowning our South African champions at Point in Jeffreys Bay, she said. “This wave here is considered by many longboarders to be the best long-boarding wave in South Africa and it’s an incredible privilege to be returning again this year.”

South African Longboarding Surfing will be hosting a fun afternoon of surfing with the J-Bay Surf Alliance, an organisation that works to empower the youth in Jeffreys Bay. This is a way to give back to the community.

SA Longboard Surfing will also host a beach clean-up for all competitors to participate in. Spectators can expect food stalls and a Ryd surf accessories pop-up store on the beach.

For more info contact Christy on salongboardsurfing@gmail.com, or event director Vangie Boettger on boettgervangie@gmail.com