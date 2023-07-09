Two pangolins rescued in Northern Cape

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-Police in Kuruman arrested a man after finding two live pangolins being kept at a cattle post in in the Perth area of the Northern Cape .

Two pangolins rescued by police in Northern Cape, South Africa

Pangolins, aka anteaters, are endangered, threatened and protected wildlife species.

On receiving info the SAPS went to Heuningvlei in John Taolo Gaetsewe District on 7 July.

With permission the SAPS searched the premises and found two pangolins inside an unused water crib.

A 36 year-old man was arrested and charged for possession of an endangered species under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA), 10 of 2004 and will appear in the Kuruman Magistrate Court tomorrow, 10 July.

The John Taole Gaetsewe District Commissioner, Major General Johny Besnaar, applauded the members for reacting in good time to info received from the public.