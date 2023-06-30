Hattingh replaces Horatio as Kouga mayor

Councillor Hattingh Bornman was elected as the new Executive Mayor for Kouga Municipality at a Council meeting this morning, 30 June.
He replaces former Kouga mayor , Horatio Hendricks, who resigned to take up a position in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.
Congratulations to Councillor Bornman, and anything but a fond farewell to Hendricks – who seems to have managed to slip away and so dodge the motion of No Confidence against him that was to be debated in Council – which could have been very embarrassing and career-limiting had it happened………………