EC cops arrest 533 suspects in past week

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The anti-crime drive, Operation Shanela, on the go in the Eastern Cape has led so far to 533 arrests for crimes ranging from murder, rape, damage to infrastructure, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition etc in past week, 12-18 June, the SAPS says.

The arrests were made during intensive and integrated crime fighting efforts of SAPS members in eight EC districts throughout the Province involving 49 roadblocks, and 83 raids for suspects,

During the operations 11 firearm owners were charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act, 32 people were fined for contravening the Eastern Cape Liquor Act, and two unlicensed liquor premises were closed, and and more than 800 litres of liquor were seized.

Police successfully arrested 142 people for possession of illicit drugs and 37 suspected drug dealers were charged for dealing in illicit drugs and R11 300 cash was seized. Police confiscated 26 kgs of dagga, 1039 mandrax tablets, 9 650 kilograms of copper, plus seven stolen vehicles were recovered.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, said the EC men and women in blue will continue to squeeze the space for criminals. “Operation Shanela will focus on regular stop and searches, vehicle checkpoints, high visibility patrols and the apprehension of wanted suspects. Police will remain committed to dealing decisively with crime and criminals within this Province and ensure criminals feel our presence,” Lt Gen Mene, said.