Two Singapore tourists drowned at Crocodile River after canoes capsized

–Edited by Bev Mortimer- During a river canoe expedition yesterday, 18 June, two adult Singapore tourists, a man and a woman, passed on after falling into the Crocodile River in the North West Province of South Africa.

Despite extensive CPR efforts by river tour guides and paramedics the pair of tourists succumbed and were sadly declared deceased by paramedics.

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam rescue swimmers and SRU medics (Strategic Rescue Unit), SA Police Services and a paramedic from the Lion Park hastened to the Crocodile River, between the Lion Park and Hartbeespoort Dam, following reports of a drowning in progress after an accident involving canoes on the river with multiple casualties.



It was determined that the river expedition involved 20 Singapore tourists and six local river tour guides. When four canoes capsized after an accident it was reported eight men and women tourists fell into the water.



Reports said the six river tour guides jumped into the water to save the tourists. CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts were started on two of the tourists who fell into the water, one adult man and woman. On arrival on the scene, paramedics further performed extensive CPR on the two patients tourists but sadly the pair did not survive. Their bodies were taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.



Two of the river guides, according to reports, also nearly drowned during their rescue attempts and were unconscious when they themselves were pulled out of the river. The rescued six tourists and two river guides were given medical treatment by paramedics.



All casualties were accounted for, the NSRI said. The two river guides were stabilised by paramedics and transported to hospital where they are recovering. The rescued six tourists were treated for injuries on the scene and then released. The other 12 tourists, men and women, were uninjured.



NSRI commended the Lion Park and Safaris staff for their assistance. The tour operator is assisting tourists and families of those affected in cooperation with the authorities.



Police opened an Inquest docket. Al those involved in the rescue were commended for their rescue efforts, including the river tour guides.



The NSRI says condolences are conveyed to the families and friends of the deceased and their thoughts are with all involved in this difficult time.