Illegal connections in Sea Vista upset paying residents

-By Bev Mortimer-Residents in some Sea Vista areas are fed up! They say they have no electricity for up to a month at times because of illegal connections.

All the food in their fridges and freezers has gone rotten and they have lost appliances through illegal connections.



The irate residents say they have complained to ‘the muni’ (Kouga Municipality) and the Ward clr. The Ward I clr, Nozukoo, told this newspaper the situation looks bleak as she has complained and has even spoken to the local electricians. But has been told: “There is nothing that can be done because of the illegal connections”

St Francis Chronicle tried in vain yesterday to get hold of someone at the municipality to help the residents and/ or someone who could comment. After 7 calls and two whatsapp messages the municipality said that they would send a comment by lunchtime. By 2.30pm a reminder WA was sent to the municipality, but by lunchtime today, no comment has been forthcoming. (We will update when we get a comment from the municipality)

The residents, who say their prepaid meter shows they do have electricity time, are upset because they are paying for services they do not get. They say illegal connections keep electricity permanently off whether there is load-shedding or not , but sometimes the electricity comes back on for a glimpse and then goes off. They have made a call for the municipality, and with the cops, to stop these illegal connections.

A resident sent some photos of illegal connections, one showing a ladder under the electrical box and it is said that ladder remains there permanently, and it is alleged people go up daily to connect. So it is further alleged the the sheer numbers of illegal connections cause their paid electricity to trip regularly .

Here is a letter from another resident in Sea Vista sent to this newspaper, who pays for services… He says he and other paying residents in some Sea Vista areas desperately need help in the hope this paper can make their plight known.

“Good morning, it is Garth situated in St Francis Bay Sea Vista. We have a problem with the electricity because of the illegal connections.





“I am a home owner (RDP house) in Elf street and we and other areas of Sea Vista currently don’t have electricity for about a month – even if the power is on and there is no load-shedding – because of this problem.



“We have spoken to people at the Kouga Municipality (lots of calls ) but no one can help. I have lost a fridge. my System and the TV I lost last week . Other paying residents have too.

“I bought another fridge and that has now gone too. A whole sheep of meat wasted!! No one is taking responsibility or doing something about the situation.

Photo sent of some of the meat that had to be thrown away..



“Sorry for the long message but I’m tired off this cause it’s exams and my kids have to study in the dark . If there is anything you can do or if there is a number that we can call, to have this problem stopped, please help us, please, please! TIA.“

