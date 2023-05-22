Seven suspected rhino poachers, including two prison escapees, arrested in EC this past weekend

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The Eastern Cape SAPS units arrested seven suspected rhino poachers, two of whom were on the run after escaping from prison, and seized R100k-worth of tools used in robberies on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the seven suspects have been positively linked in at least five rhino previous poaching cases in the Eastern Cape.



The SAPS says five suspects were reported to be travelling in a silver Hyundai I 10 to their target, a cellphone battery tower in Tarkastad on Saturday.



The vehicle with five occupants was spotted traveling on route R61 towards Tarkastad, about 20 kms outside of Komani. It was was pulled off the road and searched.



The SAPS seized house-break-in implements valued around R100k, and discovered that one of the men is wanted in connection of a rhino poaching incident in the Western Cape. The five men were arrested and detained.



All arrested suspects in this incident are due to appear in court tomorrow, 23 May 2023.



The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the task team for their tireless efforts, which resulted in such a good break-through. “I hope these arrests will bring about a decrease in the killings of rhinos in the province,” she said.