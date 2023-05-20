NCape trio get 195-year jail sentence

-Edited by Bev Mortimer– Kidnapping, hijacking, murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition led to a 195-year jail sentence on three accused men in the Kuruman Magistrate Court in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa yesterday, 19 May.



Northern Cape Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Steve Mabuela, welcomed the 195-year jail sentence imposed on Katlego Sebolai, aged 32, Keobakile Obuseng, aged 25, and Neo Dikwidi, aged 22.



The Kuruman Serious Organised Crime Investigation team investigated a string of crimes involving hijacking and kidnapping cases reported in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District in 2019 and this led to yesterday’s sentencing which of the accused, which will run concurrently. The trio were also declared unfit to possess firearms.



Sebolai was sentenced for kidnapping: 15 years imprisonment, hijacking – 07 years’ imprisonment, murder – 25 years’ imprisonment, illegal possession of firearms – 10 years imprisonment and illegal possession of ammunition – 08 years imprisonment.



