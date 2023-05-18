Woodlands Dairy golf day raises R400k for cancer patients

Left and right Dave Richardson and Pat Symcox, former international cricket players, with Jeff Clause the CEO of St Francis links Golf Estate,centre. Photo: Bev Mortimer

Edited by Bev Mortimer-The annual Woodlands Dairy Golf Day held at St Francis Links Golf Estate with three sporting celebrities was a huge success this yea doubling last years’ amount with the extra help of St Francis Links and three South African sporting celebrities, Naas Botha, former national and Springbok rugby player, plus Pat Symcox and David Richardson, former South African international cricketers.

Former South African Springbok and international rugby player, Naas Botha. Photo Bev Mortimer

It was a most successful event that saw a packed enclosed deck of golfers and supporters at St Francis Links bid for enormous amount and impromptu auctions over the past two golfing days, plus additional donations came from big and small business to swell the coffers.

Cheque handover 1 (from left): From left: Mandla Charlie: Assistant Brand Manager at Woodlands Dairy, Ingrid Williams: St Francis Hospice Manager and Nursing Sister and Lex Gutsche: Chairman and CEO of Woodlands Dairy. Photo: Woodlands Dairy

St Francis Hospice received a cheque of R400 000 during the prize-giving. Mandla Charlie of Woodlands Dairy and First choice said: “The Woodlands Dairy Golf Day combines fundraising with networking opportunities, fun, entertainment, and enticing prizes, fostering a positive and engaging environment for participants. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone involved, from sponsors to players and staff, for their incredible support in making a significant difference in the lives of patients and their families during challenging times.

Golf day 2: Cheque handover 2: From left: Marisa Maccaferri: Marketing Executive at Woodlands Dairy, Ingrid Williams: St Francis Hospice Manager and Nursing Sister and Mandla Charlie: Assistant Brand Manager at Woodlands Dairy. Photo: Woodlands Dairy



“We also appreciate our loyal Shop First Choice customers for contributing to this worthy cause. The players show-cased amazing resilience, even in adverse weather conditions. We applaud you for making this day a very memorable one, Charlie said, adding that the aim is surpass expectations and elevate the event even further!

Woodlands Dairy, the event organisers said at the prize giving that Woodlands is thrilled at the opportunity to create a substantial positive influence on the broader community. Admiration for St Francis and its dedicated team was expressed at the prize giving , plus praise for its outstanding care for cancer patients.

Golf Day 2: From left: Kobus Wium, Naas Botha, Hugh Oxenham, and Neil Bisseker. Photo: Woodlands Dairy

Golf Day 1: From left: Pat Symcox, Ayanda Makaula: RM SABC, David Richardson, and Kaveer Kisson.

Photo: Woodlands Dairy

