SAPS WCape recover hijacked vehicle, unlicensed firearm, solar panels

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 33 year-old suspect was arrested in possession of a hijacked vehicle in Cape Town and another suspect was arrested in Paarl East for being in possession of 10 stolen solar panels

The SAPS says its endeavours to serve and protect the communities from criminals yielded success when it SAPS members through the two different arrests in the Western Cape recovered alleged stolen items.

In the first incident the SAPS says Maitland Flying Squad members were busy with patrols when they received info about a hijacked vehicle in Japhta K Masemola Street, Khayelitsha, on Thursday evening this past week.

The vehicle was spotted and when the driver saw the police, he tried to escape. The 33 year-old suspect was arrested for the alleged hijacking and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, which were confiscated.

The suspect is due to appear in court in the Khayelitsha Magistrates court tomorrow.

In the other incident in Paarl East in the Western Cape, SAPS members arrested a 42 year-old man for the possession of alleged stolen property in the area. The members were also busy with crime prevention duties when they received info about a person selling solar panels in Paarl East.

The members acted on the info, stopped a vehicle and searched it. They found 10 solar panels in the vehicle. The driver could not give a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of the panels and was arrested. He will appear in the Paarl Magistrates court tomorrow.