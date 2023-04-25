High-speed chase, shootout, officer injured

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- While trying to stop a getaway vehicle with suspected robbers yesterday, SAP officers were involved in a high-speed chase and a shoot out.

One police officer was injured in the shootout and three armed men were arrested yesterday morning, 24 April.

The injured police officer was taken to the nearest medical centre. The suspects were allegedly involved in an earlier robbery and while three, aged between 30-32, were detained, others fled the scene.

The SAPS said police officers from the Orange Farm police Station were conducting routine crime prevention patrols at about 10.30 am and received info of a white Quantum minibus used for robbing people in the area. They found the vehicle and while trying to stop it, the suspects sped off leading to the speed chase.

Following the speed chase, the suspects’ car was cornered in Palm Springs. Police recovered one firearm and impounded the minibus. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, lauded the police officers actions and thanked the community members, who witnessed the crime and immediately reported it to the police.

The arrested suspects face charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, amongst other crimes. They are expected to appear before Sebokeng Magistrate Court soon.