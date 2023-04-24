Fourteen hand grenades (Mk2) found on undocumented person

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The SAPS confiscated 14 hand grenades (Mk2) this past Saturday from an undocumented person in possession in the NW province.

A police officer, working at Public Order Policing (POP) in Klerksdorp, received info a man with explosives in Extension 6, Khuma Location near Stilfontein in the NW province of South Africa. The officer found the suspect, searched him, found the grenades and arrested him for unlawfully being in ‘Possession of Explosives’, thus contravening Section 128 of the Explosives Act, 1956 (Act No. 26 of 1956) . It was discovered that that the suspect is an undocumented person (an illegal immigrant) and will be processed in terms of Section 49(1)(b) of the Immigration Act, 2013 (Act No. 13 of 2002).

The 38 year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court today and an investigation will be conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the member for his speedy reaction and bravery. He also thanked the community for being the ears and eyes of the police and said that their positive response averted a tragedy.

Advertisement