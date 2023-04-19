NSRI Knysna rescue injured crew after wave strikes catamaran

NSRI Knysna, in the Western Cape, yesterday assisted three local crew, one badly injured after a wave broadsided the catamaran.

Jerome Simonis, NSRI Knysna station commander, said at 10.28 NSRI Knysna volunteer duty crew were activated following an urgent request for assistance from three local friends onboard a 23-foot catamaran motor vessel that was suddenly struck by a wave while the craft was exiting the Knysna Heads to go to sea.

The men, aged 72, 30 and 28, were flung across the boat deck causing injuries in the incident. They recovered themselves and steered out the Knysna Heads to safer waters while raising the alarm as the oldest man, the skipper, was seriously injured and another sustained slight injuries. The third man was uninjured.

NSRI Knysna crew launched the NSRI Knysna rescue craft Jay Tee IV and Eileen Meadway and met up with the casualty vessel. The three men were transferred onto the rescue craft where medical attention was immediately rendered to the injured.

Family were alerted and the skipper’s family was briefed and cared for at the NSRI Knysna rescue station and an ambulance services had been activated.

NSRI towed the catamaran to a safe berth at Knysna Marina and the inured skipper was taken into the care of paramedics and transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition by ambulance.

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related