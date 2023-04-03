Kayak overturns, one man missing at JBay

– Edited by Bev Mortimer

A sea kayak overturned in rough seas at Paradise Beach and one man swam ashore while the other is still missing despite a long search from after 5 pm yesterday and today.



Paul van Jaarsveld, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, said the NSRI Jeffreys Bay volunteer duty crew were alerted and activated following reports of a kayak overturning at Paradise Beach, Walskipper area. A double sea kayak capsized with two local men onboard. The two men were fishing when a wave capsized the kayak. One man swam ashore and one man went missing in the surf.

NSRI members launched the Base Rescue 37 vessel and notified the SAPS, EC Government Health EMS and municipal lifeguards.

On arrival, it was established that the man, who managed to swim to shore, was safe and uninjured, but his fellow passenger, a man aged 43, was missing. Police divers were alerted and are still continuing their search.

An extensive sea and shoreline search has so far revealed no signs of the missing man. Today, 3 April, NSRI JBay volunteers conducted shoreline search efforts assisting police divers in the ongoing search.

NSRI recovered the double sea kayak that was located semi-submerged.

The NSRI says its thoughts are with the family of the missing man during this difficult time.

