Carl Trahms and Jeff Clause scoop Kouga awards

Congratulations to Carl Trahms , owner of of Smart Security, for winning the Kouga Business Award and to Jeff Clause, CEO of St Francis Links, for winning the ‘Business Leader’ of the Year Award’.

Above: From right to left: Jeff Clause and Carl Trahms, with their awards and to the left of them are two other recipients of awards (names to still be announced).

Above, Trahms (centre) with Celida Trahms and Chokka Trahms with his award from the Kouga Business Forum .

Jeff Clause, above, with his award, and Liezl Clause

Above Jeff Clause with his award, right, and Carl Trahms, to his left.. and other award winners (names to still be announced).

Above, Carl Trahms with his award for ‘Kouga Business of the Year’

