St Francis soccer player selected for Dana Cup

Breaking… Mofu Khanyisa (aka Kani) from the St Francis Bay suburb of Sea Vista, has been selected along with nine other soccer players to play in the prestigious DANA Cup in Denmark in July.

But to get Copenhagen he needs R45k and is trusting he will find sponsors or donations to help get him there.



His soccer team will be among more than 1000 teams from 45 countries at the event, one of the largest and top ranked youth organisations in the world.



His delighted coach Juju from Sea vista, who would love to accompany him and guide him, said Khanyisa was recently chosen to attend the selection trials in PE earlier this month. He managed through a kind sponsor to raise the R2000 for his accommodation and return trip to PE.

“Khanyisa is grateful to his sponsor so that he could be at the trials, enabling him to be selected – he is one of 10 other chosen players, out of 30 vying for a spot in the team for DANA.

A delighted Khanyisa is now trusting that he will have enough sponsors to help him pay for his trip. He will need to raise the money by end of June, or sooner as he needs visas first,” Juju said.



He received the following letter from the organisation that is arranging the trip, Keep Active Management and Sport Development organisation:

“Dear Mofu Khanyisa,

I am delighted to inform you that you’re selected to be part of KeepActive Development.

We believe that you have the potential to become an extraordinary player and contributor to our team.

As a valuable addition to our team, we are pleased to inform you that you have been chosen to be part of the Team that will be travelling to Denmark to play in the Dana Cup on 24-29 July 2023. This is an exciting opportunity for you to showcase your skills and engage in healthy competition with players from around the world. Continued, below…





A summary of the Dana Cup Hjorring:-

Founded in 1982

More than 1OOO teams from 45 Countries

Denmark’s largest sporting event

One of the largest and top ranked youth tournaments in the world

Nike Tournament and DBU – EAFA Approved

Excellent grass fields in a safe environment

20 OOO participants playing in international groups

We believe that this trip will be an experience that will enrich your personal and athletic development, and we are confident that you will make the most of this opportunity to learn and grow as a player.”

If some kind St Francis community members can help Khanyisa reach Copenhagen to play in the DANA Cup, even just R200, he could soon reach the R45k. This will be so wonderful!

Donors are welcome to pay into the following bank account:

Standard Bank; Name of Account: Keep Active Management and Sport Development; Account No: 10107547412; Branch code 024310; Reference: Mofu Khanyisa

