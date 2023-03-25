Links Villas developer gets global ‘Humanitarian award’ from US

Adrian accepts his award from Dr Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane

Congratulations to the developer of the Links Villas, 80 year-old Adrian Gardiner, for being awarded the prestigious Global Humanitarian Award for services to wildlife and conservation.

Adrian was presented the award by Dr Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane at a ceremony in March at the Mantis Collection’s, latest wildlife, reserve, Nyosi .

Founded in 1877 as the United State’s first national humane organisation, American Humane is committed to helping ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of animals.

St Francis Links Villas (see p7) enable residents to enjoy beautifully landscaped indigenous gardens and the privilege of encountering exquisite bird life and other wild animals daily.

