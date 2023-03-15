St Francis Chronicle’s March-Easter edition is now out!

“Extra! Extra! Read all about it!”

We have printed just in time for the crowds for the golf and shortly after for Easter visitors – to keep them informed and updated… copies will be on the shelves for Easter as well. We top up weekly.

Find a copy at Spar St Francis Bay, Indulge Bakery’s Milk & Bread shop, and other niche stores. Wider distribution tomorrow, including in Cape St Francis and Humansdorp.

Visitors and locals today already called it “A great paper”. This bumper edition contains a 4 page-pull-out of latest, most interesting news. Plus there’s our popular ‘What to do?’ ‘Where to go?’ and ‘What’s happening?’ in St Francis, which St Francis Chronicle started and which it has been compiling for 20 years in print and many years online.

Plus there are highlights of Social & Sport news & photos , including of WoW, Andrew Young in St Francis, The prestigious SDC golf event at the Links, a regatta on the Kromme, Amica de Jager at SA champs, Woodridge’s 50 years Life-saving and not least… kids sports stars in cricket and chess!

Enjoy the read!

