St Francis pianist hits Trinity hall of fame

– By Beth Cooper Howell An 11 year-old pianist, Murray-John Boonzaier, from St Francis Bay, has hit London’s Trinity College hall of fame on the Trinity International Exam Board’s Eastern Cape’s list.

Photo of Murray-John Boonzaaier



Murray-John is one of more than 100 provincial candidates awarded 90% or more in the annual music assessment at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha in November last year.

The Trinity exams attract more than 850 000 candidates each year, in 60+ countries, and cover several disciplines, including music, drama and combined arts.

His piano teacher, Natasha Brown, is super-proud of ‘maestro’ Murray-John. “He has a natural talent.,” she says. “Every song he plays, he plays with great enthusiasm and love.

“It is such a pleasure teaching this young boy and an honour for our school, St Francis College, to have a representative like him.”

Murray-John is a 5th grader at the College.

His mother, Saskia, says the family is grateful to Mrs Brown for her encouragement and dedication,”Saskia says.

“She is just the most inspiring and creative teacher you could ever meet. She has endless patience and love for music and her pupils.

“Murray-John can barely wait for his lessons each week. We are honoured to have someone of Natasha’s expertise and capabilities in the village and a the school.”

Saskia further reveals Murray-John has been inspired by a local musician, piano tuner and instrument expert, Christo Nel, from whom the Boonzaiers bought a Knight piano at the beginning of this year. “Having his very own piano means he can practise his pieces in his bedroom last thing at night, before bed.”

Dawn Spence, Trinity College London’s local area representative in the Eastern Cape, says many of the pupils who participated in the examinations have achieve distinctions in the high 80s. “I am proud of their successes in 2022.” – edited

