Cape Town woman dies after shark attack at Plett

Photo: NSRI

NSRI Plettenberg Bay recovered the body of a 39 year-old Cape Town woman following a reports of shark activity at Central Beach, this morning.

This follows unusual, increased shark activity in the area recently.

The local NSRI reports that they and the SAPS were activated at just before 8 am this Sunday morning, at 7.53.

The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched and Plett beaches were closed.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police services were activated following reports of a shark incident at Central Beach.

Beaches have been closed in Plettenberg Bay. The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality have appealed to the public, for the second time in a month to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline.

“At this moment there seems to be more shark activities in our beaches. This is very unusual when compared with previous years,” the municipality said, adding that it approved research on a shark barrier at Central beach to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks,” the municipality said.

Earlier this month, on 7 September the NSRI put out a press release saying asking the public to be careful along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline, following shark activity and feeding on a whale carcass.

Police have taken the woman’s body into their care together with government health, forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket.

Condolences have been conveyed to the family of the deceased woman.