Strikers stop protesting in Hankey, arrested people released on bail

After almost three full days of strike action, violence and clashes between police and protesters in Hankey in the Eastern Cape , strikers dispersed on the third day of strike action, today, 21 August.

Their dispersal follows the release on bail of 13 people arrested during the three days.

Early this morning police said the road between Patensie and Hankey remained closed and motorists were turned back and advised to use alternative routes. Most shops in the CBD including Spar and the petrol station remained closed.

Some residents feared they might be totally stranded and have to go hungry as they could not drive to Humansdorp to purchase food as they needed petrol. It was also reported that apparently some taxis had insufficient fuel and residents with no vehicles could not walk the long distances to buy food.

St Francis Chronicle contacted community leaders this morning in an attempt to get comment from the community. They promised to call back and comment but no comment arrived.

Also today at the Hankey Magistrate’s Court 11 protesters were released on bail of R300 each. Two others were released on bail of R500 each yesterday, the SAPS said in a statement shortly before 8.30 pm this evening.

Their cases were postponed to 26 September 2019 for further investigation. The court provisionally withdrew charges against five of the protesters.

At about 3 pm today, community leaders including councillors held a meeting with the community and addressed residents, the police said. After the meeting, the protesters dispersed and the road was opened.

