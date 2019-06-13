SuperSpar Village Main opened its brand new doors today

By Bev Mortimer

Just when we thought that Spar Village Square building in St Francis Bay was one of the best in the Province, the new SuperSpar Village Main in Humansdorp has stood up today as the new attractive sister store.

This new store has style, uniqueness and freshness, instilled by the store’s staff, who with their combined creative flair and input, have given the store a charm, warmth and a soul of its own..

The store opened its doors today and welcomed a large number of guests and Spar staff to celebrate the opening with great snacks , champagne and wine from the new store’s sparkling Tops liquor store alongside.

Construction started a year ago, with Arthur Joubert Construction and other contractors involved on the same site of the old Humansdorp Spar. “We are honoured to have been part of the new SuperSpar Village Main building,” Joubert said.

The previous Spar building was almost completely razed to the ground in a big fire in October 2017. The store then remained closed from the time of the fire until last year when SuperSpar Village Square owner, Richard Moolman, purchased the business from previous owner, JP Venter. Moolman is leasing the building.

And true to the words last year of Trevor de Groot, who performed architectural duties at the Village Main SuperSpar, the development is certainly spectacular.

Not immediately wanting to spoil the surprise with details of the interior and its contents, for now you will have to visit it yourself to discover its appeal. It is sure though to impress all who walk through its doors.

Moolman said at the onset of construction last year, he wanted to expand his business and this was a perfect opportunity. He also said he believes Humansdorp deserves a superior supermarket and a great shopping experience. He promised the new venture will be very exciting. It certainly is!

The Opening …

A large number of guests joined local Spar staff this evening to celebrate the opening of the store today. In his welcome address, Moolman thanked everyone for all their hard work they put in to complete the store on schedule… “We never thought we could build a second building from scratch,” he said, thanking the landlord for giving them the freedom to do the planning and building wanted for “an exceptional building in Humansdorp.”

“This is something special and unique in Humansdorp. I think we got it right!”