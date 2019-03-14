Shock, sporadic 3-4 hour water cuts in Cape St Francis and Sea Vista during 3 weeks

Cape St Francis and Sea Vista residents face water interruptions for up to three four hours during the next three weeks and during municipal water tests.

This follows yesterday’s municipal announcement at short notice that low water pressure or water interruptions may occur in St Francis Bay today from 8 am to 4 pm as external contractors will be working in the area.

This morning at 6 am the municipality sent a release that water testing or what it calls water ‘discreteness’ (sic) will be conducted at Sea Vista and Cape St Francis from today and over the next three weeks, plus that this could lead to water outages for up to four hours in these areas.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Clr, Freddy Campher, said expert contractors will carry out the tests aimed at helping to combat water losses. “The Re-Solve/EAS Joint Venture has been tasked to conduct discreteness testing in order to optimise the water reticulation system, as well as to locate potential leaks,” he said.

Campher warned tests could lead to a drop in water pressure or water interruptions for up to three hours or more in the areas where the teams were working.

Tests will be conducted in the residential area of Sea Vista next week, from 18-20 March and in Cape St Francis the following week, from 25-27 March. Tests will then be conducted at the Sea Vista industrial area from 27-29 March.

Residents are advised to keeps some buckets filled with water during this period as they will most likely experience a disruption of the water supply on the first or second day. There could also be disruption on the third day.

The contracting teams will be wearing brightly coloured safety vests and carrying ID cards. They will use branded vehicles and will have a letter signed by Kouga Municipality, indicating the activities to be undertaken.

The municipality asks residents be patient during the execution of these activities in order to help it reduce water losses and ensure ongoing reliable service delivery to all residents.

By Bev Mortimer

