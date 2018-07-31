St Francis Chronicle June 2018 edition is now online

The June 2018 print edition of St Francis Chronicle is available online for our readers countrywide in South Africa, for those in Southern Africa and for those across the globe, who were not able to get a printed copy.

Note: We place each edition online a month later after print.

Click on the following page numbers in succession to read the entire paper:

Also find us and 'Like' us on Facebook to keep up with the latest news posted today and every day , 24/7, on St Francis Chronicle Newspaper at:

https://business.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/

The latest edition, ( July edition) 2018, has been printed late last week and is now out on select store shelves in the Eastern Cape area of PE and Kouga.

A Subscription Service is available for those who live overseas or who live far away and who do not get to St Francis often:

To subscribe to receive the St Francis Chronicle monthly edition straight after print and in the same month it was printed, to your inbox for a nominal annual once-off amount, please send an email with your name and email address to: stfrancischronicle@gmail.com (T&Cs apply).

