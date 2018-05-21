The April 2018 edition of St Francis Chronicle is now online

The April 2018 print edition of St Francis Chronicle is available online for our readers countrywide in South Africa, for those in Southern Africa and for those across the globe, who were not able to get a printed copy.

Click on the following page numbers in succession to read the entire paper:

p1 p2 p3 p4 p5 p6 p7 p8-9 p10 p11 p12 p15 p16

Also find us and ’Like’ us on Facebook to keep up with the latest news posted today and every day , 24/7, on St Francis Chronicle Newspaper at:

https://business.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/

The latest edition, ( April edition) 2018, has been printed and is out on select store shelves in the Eastern Cape area of PE and Kouga. Contact us to find a store near you that has it.

A mobile edition is available for reading on mobile devices courtesy of Issu.com here:

https://issuu.com/stfrancischronicle

(Note: We are place each edition online about month later). See below on how to receive the all future monthly editions on paid subscription for a nominal amount:

Subscription Service available for those who live overseas or who live far away and who do not get to St Francis often:

To subscribe to receive the St Francis Chronicle monthly edition straight after print and in the same month it was printed, to your inbox for a nominal annual once-off amount, please send an email with your name and email address to: stfrancischronicle@gmail.com (T&Cs apply).

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related