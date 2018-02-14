St Francis Bay pupils march and hitchike again over ‘No bus’

For the fifth school day Sea Vista pupils in St Francis Bay had to hitchhike to school.

Several angry mothers congregated at the stop street in Tarragona Road and decided to march to the traffic circle at the entrance to St Francis Bay with some of the pupils this morning.

A meeting was held at the Sea Vista community hall to discuss the ‘no school bus’ situation and it was decided to meet with Kouga’s mayor , Elza van Lingen at 8 am this morning in the hope that she can get a bus sorted out for them by tomorrow, some of the kids’ parents said.

See story from yesterday, in this regard, just below on this page. Update to follow. Photos: Bev Mortimer

