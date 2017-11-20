Life sentence for man who raped 9 year-old JBay girl

A 54 year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Humansdorp Regional Court last week, almost a year afte raping a nine year-old girl.

On 17 November the court was told how the child’s mother saw her fiancée, Brian van der Hoof, rape her daughter early in the morning of 30 November 2016. Van der Hof entered the child’s bedroom while she was sleeping, the mother said.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, said police are encouraged by hefty sentences handed down to culprits, who commit crimes against women and children. “This sentence will send out a strong message to the community that perpetrators of crimes against women and children are being dealt with and are receiving harsher sentences,” he said.

