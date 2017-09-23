Doug conquers the Links at 2017 Vodacom Sunshine Tour
Doug McGuigan conquered the 4th tournament of the Vodamcm Origins of Golf Series held over four days, from 21-23 September, at the five-star St Francis Links Golf Estate in the Eastern Cape.
McGuigan won with 13 under par, beating Hennie du Plessis who came second with -11.
Third, all with -9 and 207 pts, were Scott Campbell, Neil Schietekat and Steve Surry.
Photo of Doug McGuigan with CEO of St Francis Links Golf Estate, Jeff Clause.
