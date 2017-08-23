Five suspects, including a woman, arrested in JBay today
Five suspects, including a 30 year-old woman, were arrested for various contact crimes from assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), to house robbery, in Jeffreys Bay today, 23 August.
The SAPS media release said Jeffrey’s Bay Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Makhoasa Kiviet led a team of police women in the operation. The woman suspect was arrested for assault with GBH intent.
Since it is women’s month, the operation focused on cases where victims were women. The suspects, aged between 25 and 30, will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 24 August.
Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised the women officers for sending out a message that crimes against women will not be tolerated, even if the culprits are women. The operation forms part of plans to address contact crimes in the Humansdorp cluster.
Advertisements