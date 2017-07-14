Cape St Francis Resort to host Chokka Trail

Edited by Bev Mortimer

Following on from its highly successful hosting of the last month’s Expedition Africa, the Cape St Francis Resort will again be the host for the Bestmed Chokka Trail Run on 6 August .

A group of hikers enjoying the chokka trail.. photo supplied by Maggie Langlands.

The highlight of a weekend of trail running at the Resort, will be the 62km ultra distance. This distance is the only one to include the popular Sand River. It will start at 5 am so a head lamp is compulsory.

Other distances on 6 August are the 30km distance that will start at 7am and the 23km and 18km that will start at 7.30 am. There is also a 5km family fun run that will take place at 11 am.

A festive prize giving ceremony will be at 1 pm on 5 August.

For youngsters on 5 August, there is a 1km race that will start at 3 pm and a 3km race that will start at 3.30 pm. Prize giving is at 4 pm. Plus for youngsters there is an adventure sport programme on 6 August.

Race briefing is 15 minutes prior to each starting time. All races will start and finish at the Cape St Francis Resort.

The Cape St Francis Resort offers a weekend special at R300 per person, book for 2 nights but you only pay for 1. Children under 12 stay for half price. Contact Anita Lennox on reservations@capestfrancisresort.co.za to book.

Registration and number collection will be at Joe Fish Restaurant, Cape St Francis Resort, from 1 pm on 5 August.

Online registration is open on www.stfrancissport.co.za.

The Bestmed Chokka Trail Run is organised by St Francis Sport.

