Lions escape from Kruger Park

Four lions escaped from the Kruger National Park last night.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has warned the community of Matsulu in Mpumalanga to be on the lookout for

SANParks has received information that four male lions, believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park (KNP), were spotted in Matsulu, a village outside the park.

“KNP rangers and their counterparts at Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) are in the area searching for the lions and we will give details as soon as they have appraised us,” said KNP spokesperson William Mabasa.

SANParks said residents must be extra vigilant and report any sightings of these dangerous predators to the authorities on 08001011 – SAnews.gov.za

