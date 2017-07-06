Armed robbery and illegal firearm in St Francis Street, JBay

St Francis Street in Jeffreys Bay has been the scene for two separate crime incidents in the past two days involving an armed robbery and the arrest of men with an unlicensed firearm.

This evening, 6 July, a 29-year-old bakery delivery truck driver was robbed of cash, in Jeffreys Bay in a St Francis Street shop.

Three men allegedly armed with firearms accosted the driver of Albany Bakery’s truck who was doing bread deliveries to the shop on 6 July at 6 pm. The men allegedly approached a truck, pointed firearms at him and stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.

Also in St Francis Street, Jeffreys Bay, yesterday three men in possession of an unlicensed firearm were arrested in a car. At about 6.30 pm police received a report of suspicious silver Volkswagen Polo with Gauteng province registration numbers parked in front of business premises in St Francis Street, Jeffrey’s Bay. The police, in possession of a search warrant, searched the car, confiscated the weapon and impounded the car.

The firearm was allegedly stolen in Somerset East a year ago. Police are investigating the possible linking the men with the Somerset East theft case. The suspects aged between 27 and 31 will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 7 July on charges of possession of stolen firearm and ammunition with a possibility of additional charges.

The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to establish if it has not been used in any commissioning of crime.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok. commended the police officers for their swift response. He urged residents to report any suspicious persons. “It was highly possible that the actions of the members prevented a business robbery incident. The arrest is in line with SAPS efforts to keep communities safe and curb the proliferation of firearms,” he said.

