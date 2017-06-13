Two arrests for possession of R2.8-million worth of rhino horns

Two men were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on 11 June, for being in possession of 10 rhino horns.

The suspects were arrested shortly before boarding a place destined for The People’s Republic of China. The Hawks found six rhino horns in a suitcase of one suspect while four rhino horns were found in the other suspect’s luggage.

The estimated value of the rhino horns recovered is R2.8 million, police said and the suspects, aged 35 and 57, appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court today, 13 June.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related