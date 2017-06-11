Kouga a local disaster through fire devastation

Breaking…

A local state of disaster for Kouga is to be declared a second time following fire devastation to communities and infrastructure over the past five days in the region.

On 31 May Kouga Council also declared a local state of disaster because of the prolonged drought that has been crippling the area. The press release for the first state of disaster for Kouga was released on 7 June (an published in June edition of St Francis Chronicle).

There will be a special Council meeting to once again declare a state of disaster at the Council Chambers in Jeffreys Bay at 2 pm tomorrow, 12 June.

In a press release, Council says its plea to residents is that just as everyone stood together in the heat of the fire, everyone now everyone must stand together in the same spirit, in rebuilding families, infrastructure and the Kouga region.

The Council thanks the following people and organisations for their assistance with rescue and relief efforts in Kouga over the past few days:

* Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for trying to get Thornhill’s electricity on this afternoon, 11 June, soonest.

* MTN for jacking up the signal booster to improve communication in the Thornhill area.

* Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s leadership and Disaster Management teams

* Farming community and staff, who offered amazing support in spite of their own properties also being under threat.

* SAPS for continued support

* Longmore MTO, Working on Fire and fire-fighters from nearby districts.

* All donors and volunteers from all over Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay. All donations are managed strictly under supervision and control.

* Kouga Municipality’s Social Services Director, Japie Jansen, Kouga Fire Chief, Dewald Barnard, and fire-fighting teams, all Kouga staff, councillors and anyone else who dedicated time and effort for the people of Kouga.

The Council also expresses sincere condolences to the family of Van der Riet couple. This was a severe tragedy of the Kouga disaster.

The Council also says it is sad to hear about farm houses that were partly damaged or burnt down, loss of staff houses, livestock, implements and outbuildings.

Advertisements