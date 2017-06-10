Half of Woodridge College buildings burnt

A fire fanned by strong winds led to the burning down of 50% of the private school, Woodridge College, outside Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

This is according to a statement by the SAPS one hour ago, 10 June, that said the reception hall, main hall, some of the hostels, the school church, junior classrooms, music school and some teacher residences burnt down.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Fire and Emergency team members are on site trying to save the remaining buildings while at the same time working on other surrounding areas, the statement said.

“The N2 has been opened for now. Motorists are warned to obey instructions from the traffic officers in the affected areas.”

However, fires continue in the Rocklands area in Thornhill, but are under control. Slight relief is that the wind speed has decreased allowing firefighters to move in areas that were difficult to access,police said.

“Electricity distribution in a number of areas close to the burning areas has been cut due to damages on cables and electricity infrastructure. The fire has also affected electricity distribution to some of the municipality’s water pump-stations, residents are requested to drastically decrease their water consumption.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Fire and Emergency Services would like to thank the support and assistance received in the Van Stadens Gorge and surrounding areas. #CapeFires

See photos at St Francis Chronicle Newspaper’s page:

https://business.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/

