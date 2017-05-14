Man burns to death in his Hankey home

A 32 year-old man was burnt to death in his house in the informal settlement of Hankey in the Kouga municipal area, at 3 am this morning, 14 May.

Police are investigating and carrying out an inquest after the the house allegedly burnt down in Hultzen Street. Community members notified the police and the fire department of the fire.

The name of the victim will be released after his next-of-kin has been notified. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

Advertisements