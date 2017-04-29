Men arrested for having a slaughtered R1000 pig

Alert police officials patrolling the R102 in Kouga at 6 am this morning, 29 April, arrested three men (aged 22 – 28) in possession of the remains of a pig in Thornhill township.

After the rightful owner of the R1000 pig was found, the suspects were arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods and the case was linked to a case of stock theft. The suspects will appear in the Patensie Magistrate’s Court on 2 May.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok, commended the members for the successful arrest and said members from the Stock Theft Unit will intensify strategies to ensure those involved in stock theft are brought to book.

