Four men arrested for double murder in JBay

Jeffreys Bay SAPS arrested four suspects on Thursday this week in connection with the double murder of taxi owner Mthobeli Matyumza, 51 and his driver, Sivuyile Ntontole, 32 .

Two suspects were arrested in New Brighton at 4 am on 16 March. Further investigations lead the team to an address in Jeffreys Bay in the early hours of yesterday morning where two more suspects stayed and they were also arrested at 4 am.

The four suspects, 17-39 years-old, will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 20 March on two counts of murder. No firearms were recovered, but police are following up on leads and investigations are continuing.

The murders took place on 12 March when Matyumza and Ntontole were fatally shot inside a house in John Dube Street, Mandela Area in Jeffreys Bay, allegedly by three men who stormed into the house and shot the pair. It is further alleged that the suspects fled without taking anything from the house.

The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage. Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok praised detectives for their determination and commitment in solving this heinous crime. “Members of the SAPS in Humansdorp will remain focused and steadfast in their mission to fight crime effectively in their area and to bring culprits to book for the crimes they have committed.”

Edited by St Francis Chronicle

