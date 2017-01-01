Three saved from drowning in St Francis Bay

Two women and a boy were saved from drowning at St Francis Bay’s popular Granny’s’ Pool today by a Clifton lifeguard on holiday in this Eastern Cape town.

The lifeguard assisted in getting all three out of the water after he noticed they were in difficulty while he was on the slipway.

Sarah Smith, NSRI St Francis Bay station commander, said at 5.20 pm this evening, 1 January 2017, St Francis Bay volunteer duty crew were activated by reports of a drowning in progress at Granny’s Pool.

On arrival the three were found on the beach. They were transported to hospital by EC Government Health EMS in stable conditions for observation for secondary drowning symptoms.

Earlier rumours of actual drownings having taken place were denied by the SAPS. The police said no drownings had taken place and no one had died in St Francis Bay today. Also a report about a girl having nearly drowned is incorrect. According to a family member it was a boy that nearly drowned.

The Clifton lifeguard is highly commended for his heroic actions. The two ladies rescued and the their families and the family of the young boy express their heartfelt thanks to the lifeguard for his actions in saving their lives

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related