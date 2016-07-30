Robber shot dead, employee wounded in JBay shootout

A suspected robber was shot and killed during a shoot-out with police outside Shoprite supermarket in Seekoei Street, Jeffrey’s Bay, last night, 29 July

About six men with firearms stormed into the supermarket at 6.30 pm in and allegedly held customers and employees at gunpoint. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and while fleeing the scene, one of the gun-wielding suspects started shooting at the police.

The police returned fire and a man was fatally wounded. One Shoprite employee was caught by a stray bullet and taken to hospital for treatment. Police are following up all leads.